Chris Beech: Carlisle United appoint former Rochdale coach as boss

Carlisle United have appointed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Chris Beech as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The ex-Rochdale assistant, 45, takes over at Brunton Park after Steven Pressley was sacked earlier this month.

His first game in charge of the League Two strugglers will be Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie at Forest Green.

"His enthusiasm when speaking to us was fantastic to see," chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club website.

