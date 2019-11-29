Match ends, Maldon & Tiptree 0, Newport County 1.
FA Cup: Newport County need late winner against Maldon & Titptree
League Two Newport County needed an injury-time winner from Padraig Amond to overcome non-league Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup second round.
Amond's thumping header in the 91st minute saw off the spirited eighth-tier side from Essex.
But there will be concern for Newport defender Kyle Howkins, who was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury.
The Welsh side will be in Monday's third-round draw, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.
Howkins, 23, took a blow to the head in the 64th minute in an aerial challenge with Maldon's Charlee Hughes and received treatment from medical staff for four minutes before being carried off.
"The most important thing is that he's OK," said Newport boss Michael Flynn.
"He's stable, he's fine. He'll be staying there overnight but they've said he's stable and that's the most important thing. It makes you think about life and family and puts football on the back step."
Line-ups
Maldon & Tiptree
- 1McNamara
- 2Awotwi
- 6Gordon
- 15AkinsBooked at 90mins
- 5GirdlestoneSubstituted forKazeemat 79'minutes
- 11Ngamvoulou
- 4DombaxeSubstituted forKaidat 90+4'minutes
- 8HydeBooked at 8mins
- 7Parish
- 9Hughes
- 10Slew
Substitutes
- 3Kazeem
- 12Cracknell
- 14Kaid
- 16Coombes
- 19O'Reilly
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 25O'BrienSubstituted forPoleonat 59'minutes
- 27Inniss
- 5HowkinsSubstituted forNurseat 69'minutes
- 29Jefferies
- 8Dolan
- 10Sheehan
- 3Haynes
- 9Amond
- 11MattBooked at 90mins
- 15AbrahamsBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1King
- 16Nurse
- 20Whitely
- 21Collins
- 24Poleon
- 39Hillier
- 47Woodiwiss
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 1,876
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maldon & Tiptree 0, Newport County 1.
Lance Akins (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dom Jefferies (Newport County).
Booking
Jamille Matt (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Al-Amin Kazeem (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Booking
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Stephane Ngamvoulou (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Al-Amin Kazeem.
Foul by Stephane Ngamvoulou (Maldon & Tiptree).
Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Maldon & Tiptree. Hamza Kaid replaces Laste Dombaxe.
Booking
Lance Akins (Maldon & Tiptree) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lance Akins (Maldon & Tiptree).
Nick Townsend (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Maldon & Tiptree. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.
Attempt missed. Tyrique Hyde (Maldon & Tiptree) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Danny Parish (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Maldon & Tiptree 0, Newport County 1. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Nurse with a cross.
Attempt saved. Stephane Ngamvoulou (Maldon & Tiptree) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlee Hughes.
Tyrique Hyde (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Laste Dombaxe.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Quba Gordon.
Offside, Maldon & Tiptree. Lance Akins tries a through ball, but Stephane Ngamvoulou is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Dolan following a set piece situation.
Foul by Danny Parish (Maldon & Tiptree).
Ryan Inniss (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Offside, Maldon & Tiptree. Lance Akins tries a through ball, but Danny Parish is caught offside.
Laste Dombaxe (Maldon & Tiptree) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Maldon & Tiptree. Al-Amin Kazeem replaces Rob Girdlestone.
Foul by Danny Parish (Maldon & Tiptree).
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.