FA Cup: Newport County need late winner against Maldon & Titptree

Newport defender Kyle Howkins was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads

League Two Newport County needed an injury-time winner from Padraig Amond to overcome non-league Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup second round.

Amond's thumping header in the 91st minute saw off the spirited eighth-tier side from Essex.

But there will be concern for Newport defender Kyle Howkins, who was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury.

The Welsh side will be in Monday's third-round draw, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.

Howkins, 23, took a blow to the head in the 64th minute in an aerial challenge with Maldon's Charlee Hughes and received treatment from medical staff for four minutes before being carried off.

"The most important thing is that he's OK," said Newport boss Michael Flynn.

"He's stable, he's fine. He'll be staying there overnight but they've said he's stable and that's the most important thing. It makes you think about life and family and puts football on the back step."

More to follow.