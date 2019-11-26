Jack Grealish, Andrew Robertson, Allan Saint-Maximin: Who are the Premier League's best dribblers?

Jack Grealish has had more dribbles ending in a chance being created than any other Premier League player this season

The dribble. One of the most exciting aspects of football.

A good dribbler gets supporters off their seats as they glide past opponents. But there can be frustration too - all that build-up, no end product and a loud groan from the stands.

Now a new 'ball-carrying' metric from data analysts Opta - which measures players running with the ball for at least five metres - means we not only know which players take on the most dribbles, but whose are the most effective too.

BBC Sport takes a look at the Premier League statistics...

Grealish the creator

Carries ending in chances created Player Total carries Carries ending in a chance created Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 260 17 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 218 14 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) 201 12 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 212 11 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 204 11 Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 188 10 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) 142 10 Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) 225 9 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) 132 9

A dribble may be exciting but the most important thing is what comes at the end of it. No-one likes a player who runs down blind alleys.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish tops the chart for the number of carries ending in a chance being created this season with 17, a reflection of his impressive season back in the Premier League.

Earlier this season, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer said a tweak of Grealish's position is helping this improvement.

"The manager has been asking him to play a lot closer to the centre-forward Wesley, predominantly from the left-hand side, and it's suiting his game," Shearer said.

"It's given him some freedom to go and roam."

Deulofeuuuu-no!

Carries ending in a shot Player Total carries Carries ending in a shot Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 188 17 Willian (Chelsea) 208 14 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) 131 13 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) 125 12 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 218 11 Nathan Redmond (Southampton) 153 11 Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 140 11 Mason Mount (Chelsea 138 11 Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion) 81 11

Another way to assess a dribble is whether a shot came at the end of it.

Gerard Deulofeu has had more carries ending in an effort on goal than any other player this season with 17, although he has only scored twice.

Chelsea forward Willian is another who likes a shot at the end of a dribble, as is Tottenham's Son Heung-min, although he dribbles less often.

Bringing it out from the back

Progressive carries Player Progressive carries Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) 171 Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) 161 Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) 159 Fernandinho (Manchester City) 155 Harry Maguire (Manchester United) 154 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 152 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 146 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 144 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 138 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 131 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) 131 Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) 130 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) 126 Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) 125 David Luiz (Arsenal) 124

There is little point in a lengthy dribble if it is back towards a team's goal.

Progressive carries measures the number times a player brings the ball at least five metres upfield, and a number defenders - rather than traditional 'dribblers' - make this list as a result.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson leads the way and the presence of Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the top 10 it suggests this is a tactic effectively employed by the league leaders.

"Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are redefining the way full-backs play," former Reds striker Peter Crouch said on Match of the Day 2 earlier in November.

"With their runs forward and balls into the box they have always offered such an attacking threat along with the front three, but now they are passing to each other too.

"It is a joy to watch at times and they really are outstanding. I don't know a better full-back pairing in the world at the moment, and they are another reason why this Liverpool team is going to be so hard to stop."

Pace, pace, pace

Average carry progress Player Total carries Average carry progress (m) Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) 125 12.17 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 119 11.09 Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 140 11.03 Daniel James (Manchester United) 148 10.97 Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) 195 9.98 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 204 9.83 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) 114 9.06 Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) 112 8.98 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) 238 8.79 Seamus Coleman (Everton) 121 8.67

The 'average carry/dribble progress' statistic also helps to measure effectiveness.

This is the average distance a player carries the ball forwards across all of their dribbles this season. Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has the largest average carry distance at 12.17 metres.

Former Magpies striker Shearer described the 22-year-old Frenchman's pace as "staggering" after an impressive performance against West Ham this season.

That speed has helped him top the chart with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford second.

Take him on!

Carries with a take on Player Total carries Carries with a take on Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 203 48 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 204 38 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) 125 38 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 139 32 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 218 30 Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 188 29 Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) 122 29 Dwight McNeil (Burnley) 154 28 Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United) 171 26 Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City) 214 25

It may not necessarily result in a goal or a chance being created, but one thing football fans like to see is their players beating an opponent.

It is little surprise that Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha dominates this statistic, which measures the number of dribbles that involve taking on at least one player.

Zaha has done this 10 more times than anyone else and fellow wingers dominate the rest of the top 10, including Wolves' Adama Traore in second and Saint-Maximin of Newcastle.

Kovacic the controller

Carries per 90 minutes Player Total carries Carries per 90 minutes Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) 296 30.24 Fernandinho (Man City) 235 27.47 Bernardo Silva (Man City) 209 25.84 Rodri (Man City) 238 24.29 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 260 23.78 Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 225 23.74 Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) 300 23.62 Willian (Chelsea) 208 22.13 Harry Winks (Tottenham) 206 21.58 Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) 171 21.05

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is, perhaps more surprisingly, the player who has completed the most dribbles of five metres or more per 90 minutes so far this season.

The Croatia international has received plaudits for his improved performance under manager Frank Lampard this term compared with the 2018-19 campaign under Maurizio Sarri, with his high number of dribbles a suggestion he is having a greater impact on games.

Garth Crooks said Kovacic has been a "revelation" since Lampard took charge at Stamford Bridge and fellow BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas has praised both the 25-year-old and his team-mate Jorginho.

"Kovacic is a top player and I think under Sarri maybe he didn't really show he had the ability. Frank has given him a little bit more freedom and the pair of them looked like the real mature heads in that team," Jenas said.

Who do you think the Premier League's best dribblers are? Have your say in the comments below or via #bbcfootball