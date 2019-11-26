Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Edouard, Stendel

Hearts have made their move to convince Daniel Stendel to be their next manager having held talks with the former Barnsley boss at the weekend, though the German is said to prefer managing in England. (Scottish Sun)

But Stendel is also reported to be on gardening leave at Barnsley, which would require Hearts to pay the English Championship club a six-figure sum for his services (Edinburgh Evening News).

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien believes teammate Odsonne Edouard is better than predecessor Moussa Dembele and can go even further in the game than the Lyon striker. (Herald)

The Scottish FA and SPFL have united with governing bodies in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Premier League in England, to prevent the government handing the English FA the power to curb the arrival of foreign players across the UK. (Times Scotland - subscription required)

Incoming Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says remaining at Pittodrie is still an option for the club, though the preference remains to move to the proposed new stadium at Kingsford. (Daily Record)

And Cormack believes Aberdeen's new partnership with MLS side Atlanta United can help the club uncover the next Alfredo Morelos in South America (Scottish Daily Mail- print edition).

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says he wants to bring Celtic's Lewis Morgan back to the Paisley club on loan (Daily Record).