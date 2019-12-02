Premier League
Crystal Palace19:30Bournemouth
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Harry Wilson
On-loan Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson has scored six league goals in 2019-20, five of them coming in away matches

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without central defenders Gary Cahill and Scott Dann. Cahill is still nursing a knee injury, and Dann is sidelined after suffering a blow to his ankle at Burnley.

Palace are already without the injured Joel Ward for the remainder of 2019.

Bournemouth are boosted by the return of Simon Francis and Philip Billing, who were both suspended on Saturday.

Joshua King, Andrew Surman and Lloyd Kelly are all close to returning but are not expected to feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Crystal Palace's excellent win at Burnley on Saturday would have delighted Roy Hodgson after successive defeats to three of the Premier League's top four.

Hodgson will be keen to use that result as platform for a better performance in front of their own fans. The Eagles have scored only five times in seven home games this season - and they include a penalty and an own goal.

Bournemouth have won only one of their last eight league games, which has to be a worry for Eddie Howe - especially with Liverpool and Chelsea as their next two opponents.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on opposite number Eddie Howe: "What he has done at Bournemouth is quite exceptional.

"They are very organised and all the things you want to see in your team, he has produced that. I would be very surprised if his name didn't come up when linked with other positions."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I think we have to look at our last three performances - the games that we've lost, the results could've been very different. Even Tottenham on Saturday.

"I don't think there's a lot wrong with the team. I think we're in pretty good shape but I think we have to be more consistent throughout the games."

Crystal Palace have scored one goal in the opening 30 mins of PL games - a league low

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace won last season's corresponding fixture 5-3 on the final day of the campaign.
  • The Eagles have recorded only two wins in their past 10 meetings with the Cherries (D4, L4).
  • There has been 17 goals scored in four previous Premier League encounters at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have lost three successive home league games - against Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool. They were previously unbeaten in six home matches (W3, D3).
  • Manager Roy Hodgson has never lost four successive Premier League home fixtures during his career.
  • The Eagles have scored just five home league goals in seven matches since they beat Bournemouth 5-3 at Selhurst Park last term.
  • A league-low 12 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this term.
  • Palace have won only one of their last nine post-7pm kick-offs in the Premier League (D2, L6).
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored in successive league games, after a run of 13 without a goal.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have suffered three straight league defeats.
  • They have lost each of their last six Premier League away fixtures in December, by an aggregate score of 19-2.
  • The Cherries are winless in their past four away games in all competitions (D1, L3), scoring just once.
  • Eddie Howe's side have kept only one clean sheet in eight away league fixtures.
  • Harry Wilson has scored three goals in his past two away games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool14131032122040
2Leicester1410223392432
3Man City1492339162329
4Chelsea148242820826
5Tottenham145542421320
6Wolves144821917220
7Sheff Utd144731713419
8Arsenal144732021-119
9Man Utd144642117418
10Burnley145362020018
11Crystal Palace145361318-518
12Bournemouth144461820-216
13West Ham144461723-616
14Newcastle144461322-916
15Aston Villa144372122-115
16Brighton144371621-515
17Everton144281422-814
18Southampton143381532-1712
19Norwich143291530-1511
20Watford14158928-198
