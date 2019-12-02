Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

On-loan Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson has scored six league goals in 2019-20, five of them coming in away matches

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without central defenders Gary Cahill and Scott Dann. Cahill is still nursing a knee injury, and Dann is sidelined after suffering a blow to his ankle at Burnley.

Palace are already without the injured Joel Ward for the remainder of 2019.

Bournemouth are boosted by the return of Simon Francis and Philip Billing, who were both suspended on Saturday.

Joshua King, Andrew Surman and Lloyd Kelly are all close to returning but are not expected to feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Crystal Palace's excellent win at Burnley on Saturday would have delighted Roy Hodgson after successive defeats to three of the Premier League's top four.

Hodgson will be keen to use that result as platform for a better performance in front of their own fans. The Eagles have scored only five times in seven home games this season - and they include a penalty and an own goal.

Bournemouth have won only one of their last eight league games, which has to be a worry for Eddie Howe - especially with Liverpool and Chelsea as their next two opponents.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on opposite number Eddie Howe: "What he has done at Bournemouth is quite exceptional.

"They are very organised and all the things you want to see in your team, he has produced that. I would be very surprised if his name didn't come up when linked with other positions."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I think we have to look at our last three performances - the games that we've lost, the results could've been very different. Even Tottenham on Saturday.

"I don't think there's a lot wrong with the team. I think we're in pretty good shape but I think we have to be more consistent throughout the games."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace won last season's corresponding fixture 5-3 on the final day of the campaign.

The Eagles have recorded only two wins in their past 10 meetings with the Cherries (D4, L4).

There has been 17 goals scored in four previous Premier League encounters at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost three successive home league games - against Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool. They were previously unbeaten in six home matches (W3, D3).

Manager Roy Hodgson has never lost four successive Premier League home fixtures during his career.

The Eagles have scored just five home league goals in seven matches since they beat Bournemouth 5-3 at Selhurst Park last term.

A league-low 12 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this term.

Palace have won only one of their last nine post-7pm kick-offs in the Premier League (D2, L6).

Wilfried Zaha has scored in successive league games, after a run of 13 without a goal.

Bournemouth