Burnley v Manchester City

Burnley's Ashley Westwood is nursing a groin problem and may have to wait to make his 200th Premier League appearance

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood has served a one-match ban but could still miss out on a 200th Premier League appearance because of a groin injury.

Charlie Taylor is another doubt after suffering a hamstring problem at the weekend but Erik Pieters should be fit.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will miss Tuesday's clash because of suspension.

City remain without injured forward Sergio Aguero, who won't be fit for Saturday's derby against United either.

Aguero has a thigh injury, and manager Pep Guardiola said: "He is not ready for the derby but after the derby we will see."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: The last time the current champions visited Turf Moor was in late April, when a scrappy 1-0 win took them back to the top of the table with two games remaining. City return to Lancashire with a staggering distance of 11 points between them and the summit.

The immediate aim is all about a victory to try and kick-start a winning run. They only dropped points in six matches throughout last season, but have lost them in five already during this campaign.

Burnley will be aware of City's determination to provide a reaction. The Clarets are in far better shape than a year ago but have lost four of their last six games. They will certainly ask questions of City's current state of mind.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Manchester City: "At that level, that real sharp edge of trying to win the league, trying to win in Europe, the tiny details affect a way a team operates.

"I'm not sitting here crying on their behalf, but when you're at the super-elite level and the expectation is massive then the team loses key players, it affects the balance.

"I don't know the thoughts inside the camp, but I don't think they're a million miles away and I think they're a top, top side."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "In the situation we are [in] we cannot think about the people in front.

"We have to think about what we have to do to win games. We have to try to be more solid with the chances we have and the chances we concede."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have only won one of the past 22 meetings in all competitions, and none in eight since a 1-0 home victory in March 2015 (D1, L7).

Manchester City beat Burnley three times last season: 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in both the Premier League and FA Cup, and 1-0 at Turf Moor in the league.

Burnley

Burnley have lost four of their past six Premier League games.

Nonetheless, their total of 18 points after 14 matches is double the tally they had at this stage of last season.

Their solitary victory in the last 26 league fixtures against established top-six opposition came against Spurs in February (D6, L19).

Ashley Barnes has 15 Premier League goals in 2019, and Chris Wood 14 - no other Burnley player has more than three.

No Clarets player has scored more than 15 top-flight goals in a calendar year since Peter Noble managed 17 in 1975. Leighton James scored 16 in 1974.

Wood has scored six goals in his past seven top-flight games.

Manchester City