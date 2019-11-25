Footballer banned after referee attacked in 'unprovoked attack'

A player has been banned after a non-league match was abandoned when a referee was attacked.

The incident happened in the game between Sporting 50 and AFC Sutton Common Rovers (SCR) in Surbiton, south-west London, on Saturday.

Surrey South Eastern Combination League said it would assist police with their investigation.

"SCR have banned their player from being involved with the club and the league took the same stance," it said.

Metropolitan Police said a man in his 40s was treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the incident, SCR described the attack as "highly regrettable, wholly unacceptable and completely unforeseeable".

The club added: "We confirm that in the closing minutes of the match there was an unprovoked and cowardly incident resulting in a player striking the match official.

"Both clubs' priorities were to swiftly ensure the welfare of the official until he was deemed fit enough to make his own way home."