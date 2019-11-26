Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor 'would take survival today'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Ross County

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he "would take" survival now, even though the Staggies are mid-table in the Premiership after 14 games.

The Dingwall side won the Championship and promotion to the top flight earlier this year, having been relegated the previous season.

County are currently seventh, a point below Hibernian.

"The city clubs have become strong again," MacGregor told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.

"I would take 10th today and settle for another year in the league.

"We had six years in the Premiership. The things that make community clubs work is that sense of togetherness, it's that sense of community. If you get beyond that in your station, you are going to get a challenge and we got a challenge in that we did that and we got relegated. Luckily, we got back up in a year."

Aberdeen will have a change at the top of boardroom level next month when Dave Cormack replaces Stewart Milne as chairman.

And MacGregor said of his tenure: "Part of my thinking is to prepare for the next chairman.

"The club has no debt. The club will go on and be successful after my era.

"We've got to remember our roots. We've got to remember who we are. We've got to remember who we represent. If we do that properly, that's far more important than trying to buy success."