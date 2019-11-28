Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 29 November

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT: Druids dropped out of the top six after their four match winning run came to an end at rivals Cardiff Met, who replaced them in sixth place. Aberystwyth were knocked out of the MG Nathaniel Cup last weekend by STM Sport and return to league action only four points above the bottom two after two consecutive defeats.

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 20:00 GMT: Cardiff Met ended a winless run of six games with victory over Cefn Druids which saw them move back up to sixth, three points behind fifth placed Caernarfon. The Canaries have lost three of their last five games, including a 3-1 defeat at Newtown in their last game.

Saturday, 30 November

Airbus UK Broughton v The New Saints; 14:30 GMT: Airbus UK are just a point above the relegation zone after four consecutive defeats while New Saints are four points behind leaders Connah's Quay, but having played a game less. Scott Ruscoe's side thrashed Airbus 6-2 at Park Hall in October.

Barry Town United v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Barry returned to winning ways after three successive losses with a 3-0 victory over Penybont which saw them move up to second spot. Gavin Chesterfield's win won 3-2 at Newtown in October and Chris Hughes' side went into this weekend's games three point off the top six.

Carmarthen Town v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen, under new manager Kristian O'Leary, secured their first league win of the season in their previous game at Cardiff Met but remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Bala, who have won their last three games, beat Carmarthen 2-1 at Maes Tegid in October.

Penybont v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Connah's Quay hold a three point lead at the top of the Cymru Premier and Andy Morrison's side remain unbeaten. Penybont are 11th after the 3-0 loss at Barry Town and Rhys Griffiths' side lost 3-1 at Deeside Stadium in September.

Tuesday, 3 December

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT

The New Saints v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 GMT

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 30 November

Merthyr Town v Hartley Wintney; 15:00 GMT

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 1 December

Cardiff City FC Women v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Aberystwyth Town Ladies; 14;00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies FC v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT