Real Madrid v Paris-St Germain: Zinedine Zidane backs Gareth Bale

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale is "a big part of the group" as they prepare to face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

The Wales forward received a mixed reception when he came on in Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

It was his first game for the Spanish side in seven weeks and came a few days after he appeared with a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' flag.

"[Bale] wants to be with us and do well and he's done that." Zidane said.

"I have said before, we need our fans with us. Talk, talk, talk, it's not necessary. He's a big part of the group and we are together."

Bale's name was jeered by supporters when the team was announced before kick-off against Sociedad and he received a similar response when introduced as a substitute after 67 minutes.

However the former Tottenham forward showed some nice touches in front of the home crowd and team-mate Federico Valverde - who scored Real's second goal - praised Bale's commitment to the team.

"We are going to support him. I went over to hug him because I respect everything he gives me on a day-to-day basis," Valverde said.

"He is a good person, it is impossible not to love him. The fans will end up appreciating him again."

A Real revenge mission?

Real Madrid are second in Group A and a win over PSG on Tuesday will guarantee qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

Zidane's side can also go through before they kick-off at the Bernabeu, if Bruges fail to beat Galatasaray when the two sides meet at 17:55 GMT.

PSG have already booked their spot in the knockout stages thanks to four wins out of four in the group.

The French club have also scored 10 goals and are yet to concede one in this season's competition.

In their opening Group A fixture in September, PSG were comfortable winners over Real at the Parc des Princes, with two of their three goals coming from former Real midfielder Angel di Maria.

"We aren't looking to get revenge after what happened earlier in the group," Zidane said.

"But we want to play a good game of course and maintain our form.

"It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football."

PSG only need a point in the Spanish capital to finish top of Group A and have been boosted by the return of Brazil forward Neymar.

Neymar, who has featured in just six games for PSG this season, managed 65 minutes in the 2-0 win over Lille on Friday that extended Thomas Tuchel's side's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points.

The 27-year-old had been out of action since injuring his hamstring while on international duty in October.

