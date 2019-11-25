Guernsey FC boss does not 'fear anyone' after draw with leaders Cray Valley

Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC's manager since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is not scared of any side in Isthmian League South East following their 1-1 draw at leaders Cray Valley.

Ross Allen's 37th-minute penalty put the Green Lions ahead but they were denied victory when Francis Babalola's 84th-minute deflected shot wrong-footed Guernsey goalkeeper Callum Stanton.

The draw left Guernsey in seventh place in the division after 12 games.

"I don't fear anyone in this league now," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Having beaten third-placed Sevenoaks 3-0 the previous weekend, Guernsey are well-placed despite being nine points off the leaders as they have played just two home games this season because work on the Footes Lane athletics track meant they played their first seven on the mainland.

"I think people are now looking at us," added Vance.

"If we can keep everyone fit and make sure that we keep doing the right things, we're going to have some blips here and there like we did at Herne Bay and Burgess Hill, but we've gone toe-to-toe against some good sides and come away with some results.

"They had a lot of the ball second half and piled on the pressure, but I thought we were comfortable, Callum didn't have any saves to make of note, so ultimately that's your benchmark and your guideline."