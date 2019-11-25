Karl Hinds: Jersey Bulls top scorer cleared to play after red card confusion
Jersey Bulls leading scorer Karl Hinds will be able to play for the club, despite being sent off for the island's representative side.
He was dismissed in the FA Inter-League Cup win over the Amateur Football Combination last week.
Hinds, who has scored 16 goals this season, missed the Bulls' 7-0 win over Cove as the club were unsure if his three-game ban included club fixtures.
But Jersey's FA has told BBC Sport that the ban does not affect Bulls games.
Hinds will be subject to a three-game ban for Jersey FA representative games, which will rule him out of the rest of the Inter-League Cup campaign.
However, if the island side do not make the final, Hinds will also miss the end-of-season Muratti Vase clash with rivals Guernsey.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)