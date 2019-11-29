Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)
Preston North End boss Alex Neil will make a late decision on his squad for Monday's meeting with Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.
Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher are both doubts to face the Baggies after they missed Tuesday's 4-0 loss at Hull.
Albion boss Slaven Bilic has a fully-fit squad for the trip to Deepdale.
Welsh international striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who has scored five goals for Albion in his past seven matches, is expected to start for the visitors.
This is Neil's first meeting with Albion since committing his future to Preston after being linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns, just days after the Baggies had beaten North End 4-1.
Match facts
- Preston North End's 3-2 defeat in last season's corresponding fixture ended an 11-match unbeaten league run against West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale.
- Albion have won their last three league contests against Preston, netting three plus goals in each.
- Preston have lost back-to-back Championship games without scoring. They last lost three on the bounce without finding the back of the net in February 2011.
- Albion have won 39 points from their opening 18 Championship games. Only in 1953-54 (41 points in the top flight) and 1901-02 (42 points in the second tier), in the days of two points for a win, have the Baggies won more points at this stage of a campaign.
- Preston have scored 14 goals from set pieces in the Championship this season - more than any other side in the division.
- Albion's Brazilian loan man Matheus Pereira has provided more assists than any other Championship player this season (7).