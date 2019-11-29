Championship
Preston19:45West Brom
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored five goals for West Bromwich Albion in 12 appearances this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Monday

Preston North End boss Alex Neil will make a late decision on his squad for Monday's meeting with Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher are both doubts to face the Baggies after they missed Tuesday's 4-0 loss at Hull.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic has a fully-fit squad for the trip to Deepdale.

Welsh international striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who has scored five goals for Albion in his past seven matches, is expected to start for the visitors.

This is Neil's first meeting with Albion since committing his future to Preston after being linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns, just days after the Baggies had beaten North End 4-1.

Match facts

  • Preston North End's 3-2 defeat in last season's corresponding fixture ended an 11-match unbeaten league run against West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale.
  • Albion have won their last three league contests against Preston, netting three plus goals in each.
  • Preston have lost back-to-back Championship games without scoring. They last lost three on the bounce without finding the back of the net in February 2011.
  • Albion have won 39 points from their opening 18 Championship games. Only in 1953-54 (41 points in the top flight) and 1901-02 (42 points in the second tier), in the days of two points for a win, have the Baggies won more points at this stage of a campaign.
  • Preston have scored 14 goals from set pieces in the Championship this season - more than any other side in the division.
  • Albion's Brazilian loan man Matheus Pereira has provided more assists than any other Championship player this season (7).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea198652420430
7Sheff Wed198562618829
8Bristol City187832625129
9Brentford188372214827
10Hull187562923626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

