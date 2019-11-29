Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored five goals for West Bromwich Albion in 12 appearances this season

Preston North End boss Alex Neil will make a late decision on his squad for Monday's meeting with Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher are both doubts to face the Baggies after they missed Tuesday's 4-0 loss at Hull.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic has a fully-fit squad for the trip to Deepdale.

Welsh international striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who has scored five goals for Albion in his past seven matches, is expected to start for the visitors.

This is Neil's first meeting with Albion since committing his future to Preston after being linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns, just days after the Baggies had beaten North End 4-1.

