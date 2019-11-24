Scottish Cup: Celtic face Partick Thistle

Holders Celtic have been drawn to face Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Neil Lennon's men will travel to Firhill in the first defence of the trophy as last year's defeated finalists Hearts welcome Airdrieonians to Tynecastle.

There are no all top-flight ties with Rangers hosting Stranraer and Aberdeen at home to Dumbarton.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 18 & 19 January.

FULL FOURTH ROUND DRAW

St Mirren v Broxburn Athletic

Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Heart of Midlothian v Airdrieonians

Alloa Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk

Dundee United v Hibernian

Ayr United v Ross County

Aberdeen v Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Clyde

St Johnstone v Greenock Morton/Brora Rangers

Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City

Partick Thistle v Celtic

East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow

Dundee v Motherwell

Rangers v Stranraer