Scottish Women's Cup: Glasgow City 4-3 Hibernian

By Heather Dewar

BBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Hibs' Jamie-Lee Napier and Glasgow City's Sam Kerr

Clare Shine's stunning late goal settled a thrilling Scottish Women's Cup final as Glasgow City beat Hibernian 4-3 at Tynecastle.

Champions City clinched the trophy for the ninth time in their history, and for the first occasion since 2015.

The lead changed three times as the action raged from end-to-end.

Shine headed City level and, as extra-time loomed, she struck again with a late run into the box before finishing high into the net.

The win ended Hibs' three-year hold on the cup, with the Edinburgh side having won the previous seven domestic knockout competitions.

And the match also broke the attendance record for a domestic women's match in Scotland, with 3,123 at Tynecastle.

Resilience

This was always going to be a tight game that was too tough to call. City went into this as favourites, having lost just once in 21 league games while having also made the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, Hibernian have a certain knack of messing up the equation when it comes to cup fixtures.

It is just over 12 years since Hibernian beat City in a league match. But Grant Scott's side have run riot when it comes to domestic cup competitions - and certainly, the opening period of the game would attest to there being very little between the two teams.

Amy Gallacher opened the scoring on the 31st minute from a Colette Cavanagh cross - firing the ball from the left hand side of the box past Lee Alexander. It was the start of things to come as both teams served up a cracker.

Eilish McSorley levelled with a close-range effort right through the middle of the box, and over the top of Hibs keeper Jenna Fife. And the champions had the lead at half-time when Leanne Crichton smashed in a volley.

It was 2-2 when Jamie-Lee Napier, who had already scored 15 league goals this season, drove in a low shot and minutes later it was 3-2 when City captain Leanne Ross turned a Gallacher shot towards her own goal.

In the end, it was City's resilience that won the day. Shine headed City level, then in the 90th minute made a lovely run down the wing into the box, through the defence in the box, and smacked the ball into the top corner.

Player of the match - Clare Shine

She sealed the winner for Glasgow City with a lovely piece of individual skill, and left Tynecastle with two goals. Shine was there throughout the game, harassing and troubling the Hibernian defence - a persistent niggle to City's opponents.

The 24-year-old from Cork was fundamental up front. And, when not attempting to score herself, was always there to provide for her team-mates.

A huge part of the team since she arrived back at City, the Republic of Ireland international has been a massive part of their success.

