Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane believes new manager can win help Tottenham win trophies

Tottenham got off to a winning start under Jose Mourinho, with Harry Kane scoring in a 3-2 win at West Ham

Harry Kane believes new manager Jose Mourinho can end Tottenham's 11-year wait for a trophy.

Mourinho succeeded the sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday and won 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday in his first game.

The Portuguese has 20 major trophies to his name, but Tottenham are without one since winning the League Cup in 2008.

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," said Kane, who went to see Pochettino at home after his sacking.

"He [Mourinho] wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

"I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us.

"Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try to do that, so we'll see how that goes and then from my point of view I'll keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

"We all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here; we want to win the same now the gaffer's here.

"But of course when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."

Mourinho's trophies Team League title Domestic cup Champions League Uefa Cup/Europa League Porto 2002-03, 2003-04 2002-03 2003-04 2002-03 Chelsea 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15 2004-05, 2006-07 (2), 2014-15 Inter Milan 2008-09, 2009-10 2009-10 2009-10 Real Madrid 2011-12 2010-11 Manchester United 2016-17 2016-17

'It was a shock to everyone'

Tottenham and England captain Kane has scored 175 goals in 269 games for his club but has no winners' medals to show for it.

Under Pochettino, they finished second in the Premier League in 2016-17, runners-up in the 2014-15 League Cup and lost last season's Champions League final to Liverpool.

A poor start to this season, with just three wins from their opening 12 games, cost the Argentine his job - with Kane paying a visit to his house after the decision had been made.

"I wanted to go and see him, and we had a chat for a couple of hours. It was nice to do that before the new manager came in," added Kane.

"It was a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included, and then it was a quick turnaround.

"All of a sudden we've got a new manager, one of the best managers there's been in the game, so automatically you have to turn your head towards that and focus on the game."

'We couldn't be luckier'

Kane's team-mate Eric Dier believes Mourinho is the "perfect" replacement for Pochettino.

"His record is unbelievable and he transmits that confidence," said the England international. "The way he speaks, you believe it, you feel it from him. I hope we can win a lot of games and do as well as possible.

"I think he's the perfect person to have followed on from Pochettino.

"That's the feeling I have. We're really happy that if someone was to replace Pochettino it was him, with that winning mentality.

"Before we were trying to win trophies and nothing will change.

"Personally, I think for everyone, we're very lucky to have played under Pochettino and now Mourinho. We couldn't be luckier."