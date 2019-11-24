Monday's gossip column: Sancho, Emery, Pellegrini, Brewster, Ake, McGinn

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, 19, insists he is not looking to leave Borussia Dortmund in January, with the England winger wanting to stay in Germany despite feeling like a "scapegoat" for his side's poor run of form. (Athletic via Metro)

Chris Hughton and Rafael Benítez are in the frame to take over at West Ham if manager Manuel Pellegrini is sacked, with the club winless in seven games. (Guardian)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is also in the frame to be the next Hammers boss after guiding the newly-promoted side to sixth in the Premier League table. (Mirror)

Another Premier League manager under pressure is Arsenal's Unai Emery, with former Juventus boss Max Allegri and Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta both touted as his replacement. (Mail)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti had been in the frame to take over from Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, but was "too expensive" and Spurs opted for Jose Mourinho instead. (Mail)

Leeds have joined Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in showing interest in taking in Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, 19, on loan in January. (Star)

Wolves under-23 centre-back Owen Otasowie, 18, is wanted by Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain and Bundesliga outfit Schalke. (Sun)

West Ham are preparing to sell Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez, 33, in January, with the player set to become a free agent next summer. (Sun)

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, 24, with the Dutch defender a candidate to replace Jan Vertonghen, whose contract at Spurs expires in summer 2020. (Football Insider)

Roma's Smalling scores one, assists two Man Utd loanee Chris Smalling scores one and assists two

Arsenal could miss out on Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, 26, with the France centre-back preferring a return to former club Lyon if he ever leaves the Nou Camp. (L'Equipe - in French)

Newcastle United are monitoring Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile after scouts watched the 18-year-old play in his side's clash with Bordeaux. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, 25, is staying at Villa Park despite reports he will leave in January. (Star)

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has been linked with Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal when his contract expires next summer, but the 25-year-old winger isn't close to making a decision on is future. (Mirror)

Talks to extend Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe's contract are ongoing, with club president Leonardo making the France 20-year-old's future a priority. (L'Equipe - in French)

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, 29, has been told to show more "enthusiasm" if he want to win his place back in the team. (Mail)

Returning Spain head coach Luis Enrique will appoint Jesus Casas as his assistant. (Marca - in Spanish)