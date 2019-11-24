Sean Connor: Glenavon are 'in a false position', says Institute boss

Institute has tightened up a defence shipped goals for fun at the start of the season

Sean Connor says that he never doubted his own ability after aiding Institute's upturn in form since his arrival as manager at the Brandywell.

After a winless start to the season, Stute have won three and drawn five of their 11 games under Connor.

The north-west outfit sit 11th in the table, three points ahead of basement side Warrenpoint Town.

"I have great belief in myself as a coach, as a manager and a leader," said Connor.

"Being able to influence players, the team and how we play - it is fantastic to be back."

Institute have picked up two draws against Ballymena United and have taken points off Larne, Crusaders and Glentoran.

Connor has also guided the club to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

"All these points that we are picking up are against teams who are well above us in the league," said the 52-year-old.

"They're really valuable points, but what that means is that when we play the teams around us then we do need to take maximum points.

"Right now I think we are picking up points that a lot of other teams maybe wouldn't."

Institute earn a point at the Showgrounds with a 1-1 draw with Ballymena

Next up for Institute is a trip to revitalised Glenavon, who saw key players Josh Daniels and Jonny Tuffey return as they beat Linfield on Friday.

"Glenavon were under pressure there but the put in a really good performance against Linfield," added Connor.

"It's like any game in this league. If you turn up and you don't prepare and you don't work hard then you can get beat.

"We're very mindful of Glenavon. Knowing Gary Hamilton and knowing the players that he has, I think they are in a bit of a false position in the league."