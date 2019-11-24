Eibar v Alavés
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|13
|9
|1
|3
|35
|16
|19
|28
|2
|Real Madrid
|13
|8
|4
|1
|28
|10
|18
|28
|3
|Atl Madrid
|14
|6
|7
|1
|16
|9
|7
|25
|4
|Sevilla
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|14
|3
|24
|5
|Real Sociedad
|14
|7
|2
|5
|22
|17
|5
|23
|6
|Ath Bilbao
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|8
|5
|21
|7
|Getafe
|14
|5
|6
|3
|19
|16
|3
|21
|8
|Granada
|14
|6
|3
|5
|20
|18
|2
|21
|9
|Osasuna
|14
|4
|8
|2
|16
|13
|3
|20
|10
|Levante
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|17
|1
|20
|11
|Valencia
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|20
|0
|20
|12
|Villarreal
|13
|5
|3
|5
|26
|19
|7
|18
|13
|Real Valladolid
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|17
|14
|Real Betis
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|16
|15
|Alavés
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|15
|16
|Eibar
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|15
|17
|Mallorca
|14
|4
|2
|8
|13
|21
|-8
|14
|18
|Celta Vigo
|13
|2
|3
|8
|7
|19
|-12
|9
|19
|Espanyol
|14
|2
|3
|9
|8
|24
|-16
|9
|20
|Leganés
|14
|1
|3
|10
|8
|24
|-16
|6