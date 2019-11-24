Spanish La Liga
Eibar15:00Alavés
Venue: Ipurua

Eibar v Alavés

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1391335161928
2Real Madrid1384128101828
3Atl Madrid14671169725
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad147252217523
6Ath Bilbao14563138521
7Getafe145631916321
8Granada146352018221
9Osasuna144821613320
10Levante146261817120
11Valencia145542020020
12Villarreal135352619718
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Real Betis144461724-716
15Alavés134361418-415
16Eibar134361421-715
17Mallorca144281321-814
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol14239824-169
20Leganés141310824-166
View full Spanish La Liga table

