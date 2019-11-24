Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 1Herrera
- 16Castellano Castro
- 5García
- 12Roncaglia
- 30Estupiñán
- 10Torres
- 20Brasanac
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 14García
- 9ÁvilaBooked at 2mins
- 18Villar
Substitutes
- 3Rodríguez Navas
- 7Cardona
- 21Pérez
- 22López
- 26Pérez
- 27Moncayola
- 28Perea
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 21Capa
- 5Álvarez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 14García Carrillo
- 8López
- 9Williams
- 34Sancet
- 11Córdoba
- 22García
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6San José
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 19Gómez
- 23Kodro
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Juan Villar (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Fran Mérida (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén García.
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams tries a through ball, but Raúl García is caught offside.
Foul by Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club).
Lillo (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.
Offside, Osasuna. Darko Brasanac tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.
Offside, Osasuna. David García tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.
Booking
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.