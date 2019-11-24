Spanish La Liga
Osasuna0Ath Bilbao0

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 16Castellano Castro
  • 5García
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 10Torres
  • 20Brasanac
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 14García
  • 9ÁvilaBooked at 2mins
  • 18Villar

Substitutes

  • 3Rodríguez Navas
  • 7Cardona
  • 21Pérez
  • 22López
  • 26Pérez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 28Perea

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 8López
  • 9Williams
  • 34Sancet
  • 11Córdoba
  • 22García

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6San José
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 19Gómez
  • 23Kodro
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Juan Villar (Osasuna).

Attempt saved. Fran Mérida (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén García.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams tries a through ball, but Raúl García is caught offside.

Foul by Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club).

Lillo (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.

Offside, Osasuna. Darko Brasanac tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.

Offside, Osasuna. David García tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.

Booking

Chimy Avila (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1391335161928
2Real Madrid1384128101828
3Atl Madrid14671169725
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad147252217523
6Ath Bilbao14563138521
7Getafe145631916321
8Granada146352018221
9Osasuna144821613320
10Levante146261817120
11Valencia145542020020
12Villarreal135352619718
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Real Betis144461724-716
15Alavés134361418-415
16Eibar134361421-715
17Mallorca144281321-814
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol14239824-169
20Leganés141310824-166
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you