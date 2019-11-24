Match ends, Espanyol 1, Getafe 1.
Espanyol v Getafe
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 15López
- 20Bernardo
- 24Calero
- 34Gómez
- 4SánchezSubstituted forVargasat 70'minutesSubstituted forGraneroat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 21RocaBooked at 71mins
- 3Pedrosa
- 10Darder
- 7WuBooked at 56mins
- 31CampuzanoSubstituted forSoniat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 14Melendo
- 16López Rodríguez
- 17Vilá
- 22Vargas
- 23Granero
- 36Soni
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 6Cabrera
- 15CucurellaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forKenedyat 78'minutes
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forPortilloat 82'minutes
- 18ArambarriBooked at 54mins
- 20Maksimovic
- 17Olivera
- 7MataBooked at 29mins
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forMolinaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 8Portillo
- 16Etxeita
- 19Molina
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 22,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Getafe 1.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Soni (Espanyol).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Soni (Espanyol).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jorge Molina (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.
Foul by Víctor Gómez (Espanyol).
Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Kevin Soni replaces Víctor Campuzano.
Offside, Espanyol. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Víctor Campuzano is caught offside.
Offside, Espanyol. Esteban Granero tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Gómez (Espanyol).
Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Jason.
Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Damián Suárez.
Booking
Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Matías Vargas because of an injury.
Booking
Marc Roca (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).