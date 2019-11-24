Spanish La Liga
Espanyol1Getafe1

Espanyol v Getafe

Line-ups

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 15López
  • 20Bernardo
  • 24Calero
  • 34Gómez
  • 4SánchezSubstituted forVargasat 70'minutesSubstituted forGraneroat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 21RocaBooked at 71mins
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 10Darder
  • 7WuBooked at 56mins
  • 31CampuzanoSubstituted forSoniat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 14Melendo
  • 16López Rodríguez
  • 17Vilá
  • 22Vargas
  • 23Granero
  • 36Soni

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6Cabrera
  • 15CucurellaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forKenedyat 78'minutes
  • 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forPortilloat 82'minutes
  • 18ArambarriBooked at 54mins
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 17Olivera
  • 7MataBooked at 29mins
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forMolinaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 8Portillo
  • 16Etxeita
  • 19Molina
  • 24Timor
  • 25Kenedy
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
22,031

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home23
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Espanyol 1, Getafe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Getafe 1.

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).

Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).

Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Soni (Espanyol).

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Soni (Espanyol).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jorge Molina (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.

Foul by Víctor Gómez (Espanyol).

Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Kevin Soni replaces Víctor Campuzano.

Offside, Espanyol. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Víctor Campuzano is caught offside.

Offside, Espanyol. Esteban Granero tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Gómez (Espanyol).

Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Jason.

Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Damián Suárez.

Booking

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Matías Vargas because of an injury.

Booking

Marc Roca (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1391335161928
2Real Madrid1384128101828
3Atl Madrid14671169725
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad147252217523
6Ath Bilbao14563138521
7Getafe145631916321
8Granada146352018221
9Osasuna144821613320
10Levante146261817120
11Valencia145542020020
12Villarreal135352619718
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Real Betis144461724-716
15Alavés134361418-415
16Eibar134361421-715
17Mallorca144281321-814
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol14239824-169
20Leganés141310824-166
View full Spanish La Liga table

