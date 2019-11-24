French Ligue 1
Bordeaux14:00Monaco
Venue: Matmut Atlantique, France

Bordeaux v Monaco

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 25Kwateng
  • 3Nascimento de Castro
  • 23Benito
  • 10Kalu
  • 8Tchouameni
  • 26Basic
  • 42Barbosa
  • 18Hwang
  • 12de Preville
  • 7Briand

Substitutes

  • 2Bellanova
  • 9Maja
  • 16Poussin
  • 19Adli
  • 22Benrahou
  • 29Poundjé
  • 44Baysse

Monaco

  • 40Lecomte
  • 5Jemerson
  • 3Maripán
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 11Gelson Martins
  • 6Bakayoko
  • 39Henrichs
  • 31Bastião Dias
  • 17Golovin
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 20Slimani

Substitutes

  • 1Subasic
  • 2Ballo-Toure
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 12Aguilar
  • 14Keita
  • 22Augustin
  • 25Glik
Referee:
Benoît Millot

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1411033082233
2Angers147341816224
3Marseille136431617-122
4Saint-Étienne136341517-221
5Reims14554107320
6Nantes146261213-120
7Lyon145452214819
8Montpellier135441410419
9Lille145451815319
10Bordeaux135441815319
11Rennes135351715218
12Strasbourg145361514118
13Monaco135352022-218
14Brest144641517-218
15Nice145271721-417
16Amiens144461724-716
17Dijon14437915-615
18Metz143561219-714
19Toulouse133371525-1012
20Nîmes132561117-611
View full French Ligue 1 table

