Italian Serie A
Bologna1Parma2

Bologna v Parma

Line-ups

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 15MbayeSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 78'minutes
  • 14TomiyasuBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPazat 84'minutes
  • 4Denswil
  • 11Krejci
  • 5Medel
  • 31Dzemaili
  • 7Orsolini
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forPoliat 65'minutes
  • 10Sansone
  • 24Palacio

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 6Paz
  • 16Poli
  • 17Skov Olsen
  • 25Corbo
  • 26Juwara
  • 30Schouten
  • 97Sarr

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 2Iacoponi
  • 3Dermaku
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 36Darmian
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 21ScozzarellaSubstituted forBrugmanat 60'minutes
  • 17BarillàBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGrassiat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 28GaglioloBooked at 38mins
  • 33Kucka
  • 93SprocatiSubstituted forLauriniat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Grassi
  • 15Brugman
  • 16Laurini
  • 23Camara
  • 34Colombi
  • 53Alastra
  • 97Pezzella
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamParma
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Nehuén Paz replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Foul by Ladislav Krejci (Bologna).

Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Bruno Alves.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Ibrahima Mbaye.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Dejan Kulusevski.

Hand ball by Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma).

Booking

Alberto Grassi (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alberto Grassi (Parma).

Corner, Parma. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Antonino Barillà.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).

Goal!

Goal! Bologna 1, Parma 2. Simone Iacoponi (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a through ball following a fast break.

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Parma).

Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattia Sprocati.

Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Antonino Barillà (Parma).

Hand ball by Gary Medel (Bologna).

Attempt saved. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Andrea Poli replaces Mattias Svanberg.

Attempt missed. Matteo Darmian (Parma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Antonino Barillà (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Kastriot Dermaku.

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Parma).

Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).

Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus13112023101335
2Inter Milan13111129121734
3Lazio1273228131524
4Cagliari1273223121124
5Roma126422014622
6Atalanta1364331211022
7Napoli135532216620
8Parma136252016420
9Fiorentina124441819-116
10Hellas Verona124351011-115
11Udinese12426818-1014
12Torino134271520-514
13AC Milan134271217-514
14Sassuolo114162121013
15Bologna133371722-512
16Lecce122461525-1010
17Genoa122371426-129
18Sampdoria12237719-129
19SPAL12228718-118
20Brescia112181020-107
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you