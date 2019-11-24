Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona14:00Fiorentina
Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi, Italy

Hellas Verona v Fiorentina

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

  • 1Silvestri
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 15Bocchetti
  • 21Günter
  • 5Faraoni
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 32Pessina
  • 88Lazovic
  • 14Verre
  • 10Di Carmine
  • 29Salcedo Mora

Substitutes

  • 3Vitale
  • 8Henderson
  • 9Stepinski
  • 11Pazzini
  • 20Zaccagni
  • 22Berardi
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 30de Oliveira Andrade
  • 33Empereur
  • 66Tutino
  • 96Radunovic
  • 98Adjapong

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Benassi
  • 5Badelj
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Ranieri
  • 9Abreu dos Santos
  • 10Boateng
  • 11Sottil
  • 16Eysseric
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 21Lirola
  • 25Chiesa
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 79Cerofolini
Referee:
Antonio Giua

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus13112023101335
2Inter Milan13111129121734
3Lazio1273228131524
4Cagliari1273223121124
5Roma126422014622
6Atalanta1364331211022
7Napoli135532216620
8Parma136252016420
9Fiorentina124441819-116
10Hellas Verona124351011-115
11Udinese12426818-1014
12Torino134271520-514
13AC Milan134271217-514
14Sassuolo114162121013
15Bologna133371722-512
16Lecce122461525-1010
17Genoa122371426-129
18Sampdoria12237719-129
19SPAL12228718-118
20Brescia112181020-107
View full Italian Serie A table

