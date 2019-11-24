Hellas Verona v Fiorentina
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
- 1Silvestri
- 13Rrahmani
- 15Bocchetti
- 21Günter
- 5Faraoni
- 34S Amrabat
- 32Pessina
- 88Lazovic
- 14Verre
- 10Di Carmine
- 29Salcedo Mora
Substitutes
- 3Vitale
- 8Henderson
- 9Stepinski
- 11Pazzini
- 20Zaccagni
- 22Berardi
- 27Dawidowicz
- 30de Oliveira Andrade
- 33Empereur
- 66Tutino
- 96Radunovic
- 98Adjapong
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4Milenkovic
- 20Pezzella
- 22Cáceres
- 23Venuti
- 24Benassi
- 5Badelj
- 15Cristóforo
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 28Vlahovic
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 6Ranieri
- 9Abreu dos Santos
- 10Boateng
- 11Sottil
- 16Eysseric
- 17Ceccherini
- 18Ghezzal
- 21Lirola
- 25Chiesa
- 27Zurkowski
- 79Cerofolini
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua