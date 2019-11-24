Hamilton 1-3 Rangers: Steven Gerrard seeks improvements after 'very mixed' win

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was full of praise for winger Ryan Kent

Manager Steven Gerrard described Rangers' 3-1 win at Hamilton as "very mixed" and said he was frustrated the points had not been made safe earlier.

Ryan Kent followed a fantastic first-half strike with a stoppage-time second as the visitors remain locked on points with league leaders Celtic.

Ryan Jack had opened the scoring, with Lewis Smith levelling for Accies.

"We have to be better in the final third and kill teams off," said Gerrard.

"Our performance was very mixed. At times, we looked like we had a lot of quality and created lots of chances. But, at times, we looked a bit vulnerable as well.

"We haven't been ruthless or defended well enough."

Rangers meet Feyenoord next in Thursday's Europa League trip to Netherlands, knowing a win at De Kuip would book a place in the last 32.

"We'll need to find a better performance than today," admitted Gerrard.

"Today was good enough because we won the game and the points we've got are important.

"It's another positive result and three points away from home against a team who were very competitive and gave their manager everything they had. So you have to give Hamilton a lot of respect and credit."

Kent shows his worth with 'world class' finish

Kent lashed in his first goal of the season after cutting in from the right and Gerrard was impressed by the £7m winger's all-round contribution, while predicting further improvement.

"I thought Ryan was terrific for large parts," he said. "His first goal was an absolute world-class strike. In any game, if you score a goal like that on your so-called weak side, you deserve a lot of credit for it.

"The second one was a composed finish which we have been working on a lot with him. That's what he's got to keep doing, providing those moments which help his team-mates get maximum points.

"I know everyone will get excited about his two goals, he will get the headlines and rightly so. But we still have to be patient with him because he is still searching for match fitness and sharpness, 100% being at it. Those are his own words."

Beaten Accies manager Brian Rice will rue a glorious chance spurned by Mickel Miller but said: "I couldn't ask any more of my lads; the commitment, the play at times. We looked a threat.

"We knew this year was going to be really hard, with the turnover in personnel and getting the young ones in the team. But I'm really hopeful that we can kick on from the miss, take the positives and look at what we could do better.

"We are always up for a fight. You saw a team out there that never gave up. They play for one another, for me and for the club. There will be good days and there will be bad days."