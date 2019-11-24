Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts

James Forrest reckons Celtic team-mate Scott Brown would be welcomed back with open arms if he choose to return to Scotland duty for a possible place at the Euro 2020 finals next summer. (Sun)

Rangers face a block of 10 games before the winter break - a cup final against Celtic, two European ties and seven crunch Premiership clashes, with manager Steven Gerrard urging his players to focus on the next game rather than looking ahead. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists that assistant coach John Kennedy is ready to be a boss now - at any club, including Celtic but was delighted the 36-year-old turned down an approach from Hibs. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine will make his 500th appearance at McDiarmid Park this afternoon but his father, Doug, reveals he almost didn't make one - with Rangers trying to sign him back in 2003. (Sun)

Rangers fear they could lose Leon King in the same way Billy Gilmour left for Chelsea, with 15-year-old defender turning down a contract offer and Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - as well as RB Leipzig - all monitoring his situation. (Sunday Mail)

"That performance is one of the best I've seen from a right-back at Celtic," enthuses manager Neil Lennon after 18-year-old Jeremie Frimpong gave Livingston a torrid time yesterday. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan says he has been inspired by the man-management skills of new boss Jack Ross after playing a part in the first two goals in a 3-1 win over Motherwell. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Austin MacPhee has no idea whether he will be in charge of Hearts at Ibrox next weekend following the demoralising 3-0 loss at Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sheyi Ojo fired Rangers on the road to the Europa League last 32 with the only goal against Feyenoord back in September and now the winger wants to complete the journey with a win away to the Dutch side on Thursday. (Sun)

There will be no Europa League let up from already-qualified Celtic as Neil Lennon vows to field full-strength team against Rennes. (Sunday Herald)