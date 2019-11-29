Manchester United v Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 11 of Manchester United's 19 Premier League goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will recall their established senior players on Sunday, having made 11 changes for the Europa League defeat by Astana.

Scott McTominay could return from an ankle problem, while Paul Pogba is back in England after treatment on an ankle injury in Miami and he might feature against Spurs on Wednesday.

Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels has recovered from a hip problem.

Jota is continuing to build up his fitness following hernia surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: When Aston Villa last visited Old Trafford, in the spring of 2016, Marcus Rashford scored the winner less than two months after his United debut. Such was Rashford's impact that he was already looking ripe for inclusion in that summer's England squad for the European Championships.

Now, just a month after his 22nd birthday, Rashford is arguably United's most important player.

His maturity and goals, 10 in his last 11 games for club and country, have salvaged some respectability from a season threatening to bring more trauma than trophies to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa sit above Everton and West Ham in the table. That's a long way from safety, but certainly good enough not to be daunted by what lies ahead.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We've got players coming back. We've suffered from injuries badly and now we're getting more and more back that will only help us."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on the club's poor record against the established top six: "You're playing against top talent in this league and if you stop concentrating you'll concede goals.

"The next thing for me is when we're playing against some of these big teams and we take the lead and go on to win it, when we do that it'll give everyone that belief we can do it and stand toe-to-toe with these clubs."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have seen enough from Villa to believe they will be fine and avoid the drop.

With Manchester United it is a difficult one, like the toss of a coin: heads they look like a good side, tails they look like they just met on the M62.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United's solitary defeat in 24 Premier League home games against Aston Villa came a decade ago.

That 1-0 triumph is Villa's only victory in the past 41 league meetings, home and away (D10, L30).

The Red Devils have won the past six meetings at Old Trafford, scoring 18 goals and conceding three.

Manchester United

United's tally of 17 points is their lowest after 13 matches since the 1988-89 season.

They have only kept one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League matches.

No United player has scored a Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie's treble against Aston Villa in April 2013.

At 25 years and 80 days, Manchester United have the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season.

All of United's Premier League goalscorers this season are aged 23 or under.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was unbeaten in all 12 Premier League appearances as a player against Villa, winning eight and drawing four.

Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League appearances against newly-promoted opponents (four goals, four assists).

Aston Villa