The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Women15:00Man Utd Women
Venue: Rush Green

West Ham United Women v Manchester United Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women76101831519
2Man City Women76011711618
3Arsenal Women7601123918
4Everton Women7502115615
5Man Utd Women7403113812
6Reading Women73221213-111
7Tottenham Women7304610-49
8West Ham Women7205816-86
9Brighton Women8134716-96
10Bristol City Women7034517-123
11B'ham City Women6105214-123
12Liverpool Women701619-81
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you