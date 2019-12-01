Goal! Ross County 1, Celtic 1. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin following a set piece situation.
Ross County v Celtic
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell, speaking to The Press and Journal: "We have conceded 10 goals in two games against the Old Firm and we have to make ourselves much more difficult to play against. As much as we're playing against a team that's flying high, it can be a great foundation to build confidence."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Teams raise their game when we are in town, so we know how fraught the game could be. But we're in a good place, not taking anything for granted and we have to stay really focused now because the games are coming thick and fast."
Did you know? James Forrest has bagged five goals in his last five league games for Celtic, as many as he had across his previous 28 such appearances.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 21Baxter
- 15Watson
- 5Morris
- 4Fontaine
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 16Spence
- 24Paton
- 18Foster
- 27Stewart
- 8Erwin
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Fraser
- 7Gardyne
- 9Mckay
- 19Graham
- 20Spittal
- 23Chalmers
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 30FrimpongBooked at 23mins
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 49Forrest
- 16Morgan
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 6Bitton
- 9Griffiths
- 11Sinclair
- 13Bauer
- 19Johnston
- 41Robertson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Ryan Christie (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Lewis Spence (Ross County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right from a direct free kick.
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Morgan (Celtic).
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.