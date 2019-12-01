Ross County v Celtic

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell, speaking to The Press and Journal: "We have conceded 10 goals in two games against the Old Firm and we have to make ourselves much more difficult to play against. As much as we're playing against a team that's flying high, it can be a great foundation to build confidence."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Teams raise their game when we are in town, so we know how fraught the game could be. But we're in a good place, not taking anything for granted and we have to stay really focused now because the games are coming thick and fast."

Did you know? James Forrest has bagged five goals in his last five league games for Celtic, as many as he had across his previous 28 such appearances.