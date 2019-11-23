Joao Moutinho: Wolves midfielder signs new deal until 2022

Joao Moutinho celebrates scoring against Bournemouth on Saturday
Moutinho scored his second goal for Wolves against Bournemouth with a sublime free-kick

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2022.

The Portugal international, whose current deal was due to expire in June 2020, scored in Wolves' 2-1 win away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Moutinho, 33, joined the club from Monaco in July 2018 and has made 67 appearances.

"It was a very easy decision because I feel very good here," said Moutinho, who has made seven assists this season.

"It's a big club that wants to do something good and I want to do my best to help.

"We did a great job last season and this season we'll try to do better. That's what we're going to do and I'm going to try 100% to help the club to improve.

"I feel very good. We won today, a very important win, and I signed a new contract. I'm very happy to help the team today and I hope to help the new for the new two, three years."

Moutinho is Portugal's third most-capped player on 116, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (158) and Luis Figo (127).

