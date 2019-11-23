Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola expects 'bad' injury for Man City striker

Sergio Aguero scored 13 goals in his first 13 City games this season, but has failed to score in his past three

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears the injury Sergio Aguero suffered in their 2-1 win over Chelsea is a "bad" muscle problem.

Argentina striker Aguero, 31, hobbled off after 77 minutes and was replaced by Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.

"Sergio will be bad, I think. Tomorrow we will know it. The feeling is it's muscular," said Guardiola.

Midfielders Rodri and David Silva were also substituted but the City boss said that was just "cramps and tiredness".

N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea the lead at Etihad Stadium, but Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez replied as City moved above the visitors into third place in the table.

An extended period without Aguero - who missed five games last season with a groin problem - would be a worry for City given he has scored 13 goals in 16 games this season.