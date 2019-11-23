Hibernian 3-1 Motherwell: Jack Ross hails 'brave' side after debut win

Hibernian players showed their bravery as they beat Motherwell 3-1 to hand Jack Ross his first win, said the new Easter Road boss.

Goals from Christian Doidge, Florian Kamberi and Daryl Horgan cancelled out Liam Polworth's early opener.

Hibs are now undefeated in seven league games, with two wins in a row.

"It does help to get off to a good start - it helps to get that buy-in from the players," said Ross.

"I'm pleased because there were parts of the performance which were very good.

"I'm still trying to get a feel for the players but we got little bits of information across and the players took that on board very well.

"It was hard work for them to play the way we wanted and be as brave as we wanted in forward areas, so I'm delighted."

Ross was appointed as manager last week after the dismissal of Paul Heckingbottom, with Hibs having won just two of their first 12 league game prior to the former Sunderland boss' arrival.

"It's all well and good having depth in the squad, but you have to get them to produce.," said Ross, whose side are now into the Premiership top six.

"Each and every one of them who came off the bench helped us win that game. The whole group will contribute to our success. A lot went right for us and the players should enjoy it.

"It can pick up very quickly, and you can sense that growing belief in the group, that they are a good side and they've got good qualities."