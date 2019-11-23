Celtic 4-0 Livingston: Neil Lennon relishing title battle with Rangers

The battle for the Scottish Premiership title is "great" says Celtic boss Neil Lennon as he claimed he is enjoying the challenge provided by Rangers.

Celtic moved three points clear of Steven Gerrard's men with a 4-0 win over Livingston, with the Ibrox side going to Hamilton on Sunday.

James Forrest scored a double as Leigh Griffiths made his return after three months out.

"You either relish it or fear it," said Lennon. "So relish it. It's great.

"Maybe it's something new for some of the players but I think they are taking on the challenge well and I think the fans are enjoying it as well.

"There will be anxious moments as we go along. There will be a dip but, at the minute, we are in a very strong position and playing brilliantly.

"We know there can be a below-par performance around the corner but we are prepared for that as well. Psychologically that is a good win for us.

"You get 24 hours to enjoy it and see what the [Rangers] result brings and you move on to the next one."

Odsonne Edouard chipped Celtic into a first-half lead before Scott Brown made it 2-0 after the break,

Forrest took his goals tally for the season to 13 with a second-half double, while Griffiths - who played the final 22 minutes - had opportunities to announce his return with a strike of his own.

The win came at a cost for Celtic, with Jonny Hayes going off injured, with Lennon revealing the Irishman will have a scan on a shoulder injury.

Frimpong performance 'one of the best I've seen'

The Celtic manager was delighted with the performance of 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who has impressed after signing from Manchester City at the start of the season.

"He is amazing," said Lennon. "That performance in isolation was one of the best I've seen from a right-back at Celtic.

"It had everything. Pace, power, assists, shots on goal, recovery runs, and he defended well.

"For a kid at 18 to come into an environment like this is daunting but he is handling it brilliantly. He has made us better, no question."