Five things we noticed: Winning ugly, stubborn Stute and sharing the burden

Owens clinches three points for Crues

Another week, another cracking round of games in the Irish Premiership. We really shouldn't be surprised.

We have dissected a busy weekend of action and have selected five talking points, from the Bannsiders' resilience to Institute's dogged displays.

Coleraine bounce back...just

Bannsiders bounce back to beat Carrick

After last week's shock defeat by basement side Warrenpoint Town, Oran Kearney needed a response from his players against Carrick Rangers.

The Coleraine boss got got one and praised the character of his side after the game, but they really had to work for it against a Carrick side who were very unlucky not to take anything away from the Showgrounds.

Carrick twice went ahead, and ultimately Tim Marshall's decision to award Jamie Glackin a penalty was the lifeline that the Bannsiders were looking for.

Ben Doherty's composure brought them level, before youngster Alex Gawne brilliantly took his chance to make sure Coleraine returned to winning ways.

"It's not about entertainment, it's about putting points on the board," said Kearney after the game, and when necessary, winning ugly is what the best sides do.

From a Carrick perspective, Niall Currie says that everyone was shocked when the spot kick was awarded and called the manner of the defeat "a sickener", but despite the result, he can take tremendous pride in his team.

Gormley's greatness

Larne and Cliftonville share spoils with 1-1 draw at Inver Park

Joe Gormley is sublime. I know that we're stating the obvious a little bit here, but his goal against Larne represented everything that the striker is about.

The touch, the strength, the power and accuracy to beat Conor Devlin from such a tight angle - it had everything. Not to mention it was also was his 20th goal of the season despite the fact we haven't hit December yet.

When he is in his current form then it is a delight to watch him play and Paddy McLaughlin will be praying that the knock he picked up on his ankle at Inver Park isn't too serious.

While McLaughlin has done a brilliant job at tightening up the Reds at the back, it's crucial that Joe the Goal is kept fit and fresh to lead Cliftonville's title charge.

As a nice footnote, Gormley's effort against Larne means that he has now scored against 31 clubs while playing for the Reds. Utterly ruthless.

Stute dig deep once again

Institute earn a point at the Showgrounds with a 1-1 draw with Ballymena

Are Institute the hardest team to beat in the league?

This may sound silly as the Brandywell outfit sit second from bottom in the league and have conceded 35 goals in 16 games.

However since Sean Connor arrived in the dugout mid-September, Stute have beaten Warrenpoint Town and have dug out draws against Ballymena United, Crusaders, Larne and Glentoran.

When you throw in a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup, where Crusaders await, then things are looking rather rosy.

Plaudits have to go to Connor, who has really turned things around. Although it may not be three points week after week, if Stute keep nicking scalps off some of the big guns then they can climb their way to survival.

Turning point for Glenavon?

Dogged Glenavon see off Linfield

Anyone who watched Glenavon's performance against Linfield on Friday will wonder how on earth the Lurgan Blues have been struggling so badly this year.

Gary Hamilton has been telling anyone who will listen that Glenavon's squad were able to turn their form around, they just need it to click.

That's finally happened, and although any form of challenge for the title is surely out of reach, it's crucial that the Lurgan Blues rebuild their confidence and get back to the place that had them pegged as a top-three side last year.

The challenge now is to see if they can back the win up against Institute, who as we have discussed, are a tricky opponent to negotiate.

With Josh Daniels and Jonny Tuffey impressive on their returns from injury, plus a starring cameo from Hamilton, then it looks like the ship may be beginning to turn at Mourneview Park.

Sharing the burden

Robbie McDaid hits hat-trick as Glentoran ease past Swifts

"Over the years, we've probably relied too heavily on Curtis Allen, but this season we have got goals coming from all over the pitch."

That's a pretty good summary from Robbie McDaid, who fired home a hat-trick as Glentoran hammered Dungannon Swifts 6-1.

With the ever-reliable Allen out injured, McDaid has been in scintillating form recently and has been ably backed up by high-rated youngster Paul O'Neill and Croatian free-kick wizard Hrvoje Plum.

Marcus Kane and Paddy McClean have been chipping in with goals from the back too, with midfielders John Herron and Elvio van Overbeek also contributing.

A lot has been made about Glentoran's investment and their boost up the table, but both McDaid and O'Neill were at the Oval before the takeover which shows their step-up in form isn't just down to their new backing.

While there will still be the odd blip, it seems like the club's upward trajectory is going to continue.

As for the Swifts? It really is worrying times indeed.

Watch the NIFL Premiership Highlights Show with Nicola McCarthy and Cliftonville forward Chris Scannell.