Javier Mascherano set to join Argentine club Estudiantes de La Plata

Mascherano spent eight years at Barcelona

Javier Mascherano is set to join Estudiantes de La Plata after the Argentine club said they had agreed a deal for the former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder.

Mascherano, 35, joined Hebei China Fortune in January 2018 and his contract expires on 31 December.

Estudiantes said club president Juan Sebastian Veron had reached a "general agreement" over a dinner in Beijing.

Mascherano is set to join the club in the "coming days", they said.

The move will see the midfielder return to Argentina after 14 years abroad, having left Corinthians in 2006 to join West Ham.

The former Argentina international then joined Liverpool in 2007, before a move to Barcelona for £17m in 2010.

He won 18 trophies at the Spanish club, including four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. He played 334 times, scoring one goal - from the penalty spot in 2017.

Mascherano has played 52 games for Hebei in two seasons in the Chinese Super League.

Estudiantes de La Plata are currently seventh in Argentina's Primera Division.