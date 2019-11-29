Unai Emery: Arsenal sack boss after 18 months in charge

Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager after 18 months in charge.

The Spaniard, who previously led Paris St-Germain to the French league title and won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger.

He is to be replaced on a temporary basis by assistant and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal said the decision had been "taken due to results and performances not being at the level required".

