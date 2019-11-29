Unai Emery: Arsenal sack boss after 18 months in charge

Breaking news

Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager after 18 months in charge.

The Spaniard, who previously led Paris St-Germain to the French league title and won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger.

He is to be replaced on a temporary basis by assistant and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal said the decision had been "taken due to results and performances not being at the level required".

More to follow.

