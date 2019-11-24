Lee Tomlin: Maverick' Cardiff City forward has 'huge part to play' - Neil Harris

Lee Tomlin has also played for Rushden & Diamonds, Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City's new manager Neil Harris says forward Lee Tomlin has a "huge part to play" for the Bluebirds.

The 30-year-old came off the bench in the second half against Charlton Athletic and scored to earn Cardiff a point in Harris' first game in charge.

Leicester-born Tomlin's opportunities under previous manager Neil Warnock had been limited.

"I'm pleased he showed his qualities when he came on," former Millwall boss Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

Tomlin has made only 22 Cardiff appearances since joining from Bristol City on a three-year deal and has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.

His equaliser at Charlton was his second goal of the season having netted to rescued a point against Sheffield Wednesday in October and Harris says Tomlin has much to offer.

"It's not just about qualities he has with the ball - his work ethic without the ball and he's worked hard over the summer from what I've heard to get himself fitter," Harris added.

"He's going to play a huge part. The fans want to see shots, they want to see crosses and they want to see the end product.

"But they want to see the players have a right go and to do that you've got to have shape behind and let your players play and at times you need mavericks and Lee Tomlin is a maverick."

Cardiff, who are 16th in the Championship after the draw at Charlton, host Stoke City in Harris' first home game in charge on Tuesday.

Harris said Callum Paterson will be assessed after he suffered a knock against Charlton.