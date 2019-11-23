Sunday's gossip column: Solskjaer, Zaniolo, Martinez, Parrott, Brewster, Ibrahimovic

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he will "probably not" sign any of his leading transfer targets in January and will have to turn to the loan market instead. (Telegraph)

United and Paris St-Germain are willing to pay 60m euros (£52m) for Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20. (Il Messaggero - in Italian)

Belgium and former Everton manager Roberto Martinez wanted to become Tottenham boss after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign 17-year-old Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, with Bayern Munich also interested. (Express)

Crystal Palace are within weeks of the completion of a £125m club takeover. (The Sun)

Palace have contacted Liverpool over a potential loan deal for 19-year-old England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster. (Football Insider)

AC Milan want to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, back to the San Siro. The former Sweden striker, who is without a club after leaving LA Galaxy, won the 2010-11 Serie A title with the club. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United will receive £850,000 from Juventus next summer as part of the deal that saw former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, join the Italian club from Real Madrid in 2018. (The Sun)

Arsenal are battling Inter Milan for the signature of Flamengo and Brazil under-17 attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus, 17. (The Sun)

Mario Balotelli is a target for Galatasaray. The 29-year-old Italy striker joined his hometown club Brescia in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Newcastle will sell South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 30, in January. (Football Insider)

Magpies boss Steve Bruce wants to sign Hull City's English midfielder Jarrod Bowen, 22, but is willing to wait until the end of the season. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are still interested in signing Brentford and Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 24, in January. (Sky Sports)

But Villa boss Dean Smith says midfielders Jack Grealish, 24, and John McGinn, 25, will not be sold. (Sky Sports)

Leeds are preparing a move for Burnley's Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra, 27. (Daily Star)