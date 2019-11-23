Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur manager says 'it's not about me' after win

Media playback is not supported on this device It's about the team, not me - Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he would "hate" anybody to say he had made an impact after their 3-2 victory at West Ham in his first game in charge.

It was the first Premier League away win for Spurs, who replaced long-serving manager Mauricio Pochettino with Mourinho this week, since January.

Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane put them in control before a late Hammers rally.

Mourinho told BBC MOTD: "It's not about me, it's about the players and club."

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli, who had a hand in the opening two goals, said: "It has been a very difficult week, there's no hiding how much Pochettino meant to the players and in particular me.

"We did not really change too much [under Mourinho], just a few little tweaks, maybe a few changes in the way we press."

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago.

"I will hate if somebody say 'Jose made an impact'," he said after the win at London Stadium. "I made no impact. Nothing. I just helped them a little bit to win this match.

"I think the team had 60 amazing minutes, total control, total dominance - using the principle we brought to the training sessions.

"Then they went a bit down, physically. I'm not blaming the coaching staff they had. I'm blaming the nature of things, national team weeks. Some players only arrived back yesterday."

'We put ourselves under pressure' - Pellegrini

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini understands West Ham fans' frustration after Spurs loss

Late Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna goals gave the scoreline a more flattering look for the Hammers, who had been booed off at half-time.

West Ham have not won in seven games in all competitions and sit only two places above the relegation zone.

"They put pressure on us and we could not do what we wanted to do," boss Manuel Pellegrini told BBC Sport.

"The players never gave up and we came back at the end but not quick enough. I think it was a tight game for both at the start but after they scored their first goal we struggled.

"They put us under pressure and we put ourselves under pressure. Fans are always behind us but there have been too many games especially at home that we have not won."