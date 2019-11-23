Scottish Cup: BSC Glasgow, Bonnyrigg Rose and Broxburn Athletic all reach fourth round

Penicuik Atheltic players applaud their fans at the end of their third round tie with Partick Thistle

Thomas Orr's 91st-minute winner put Lowland League side BSC Glasgow into the Scottish Cup fourth round draw in a 4-3 win over League One East Fife.

They are joined by East of Scotland League pair Bonnyrigg Rose and Broxburn Athletic after their wins over Montrose and Inverurie Locos respectively.

Championship duo Morton and Arbroath face replays with Brora Rangers and Auchinleck Talbot.

And East Kilbride are in the fourth round for the second year running.

The Lowland League champions hammered Formartine United 4-0.

The 2008 finalists Queen of the South are out after they lost 2-1 at home to League Two's Queen's Park.

Reece Cole's goal in the first minute at Firhill was all that was needed for Partick Thistle to hold off Penicuik Athletic.

Raith Rovers' hopes of reaching the fifth round for the second consecutive year are still alive after they beat Peterhead 1-0 at Stark's Park.

But Dunfermline are out after they lost 1-0 away to Stranraer, while Stirling Albion suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Clyde.

Alloa defeated Elgin City 3-1 away from home, while League Two promotion hopefuls Edinburgh City won 4-3 against Annan Athletic.

Dumbarton were 3-1 winners over League one rivals Forfar Athletic, while League Two strugglers Albions Rovers were beaten 4-1 at home by League One leaders Airdrieonians.