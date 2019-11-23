WSL: ACL injuries sideline Bristol City's Abi Harrison and Brighton's Ellie Brazil

Abi Harrison (left) and Ellie Brazil had both featured in all six rounds of WSL games so far this term

Bristol City Women's Abi Harrison and Brighton & Hove Albion's Ellie Brazil have both been sidelined by anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Both players are expected to miss at least the remainder of the Women's Super League season.

Scotland and former Hibernian striker Harrison, 21, has suffered an ACL tear in her left knee.

England Under-21 and former Fiorentina forward Brazil, 20, has "ruptured" her ACL and partially torn her meniscus.

She said in a statement on social media: "I'm surrounded by the best people to get me through this as well as the best to get me back to where I need to be."

Bristol City boss Tanya Oxtoby told City's website: "We are naturally disappointed for [Harrison] as she has shown great signs of progression and we were excited about how much further she could develop this season.

"But Abi is a strong and positive person who will come back from this and as a group we are determined to be successful for her and ourselves."

