Christian Luyindama: DR Congo defender to undergo knee surgery

Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray

Galatasaray's Democratic Republic of Congo defender Christian Luyindama is to undergo surgery on a knee injury and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old tore a cruciate ligament away to the Gambia during the international break as the Leopards were forced to a 2-2 draw in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

"Christian Luyindama returned to Istanbul on Friday and a scan indicated that an operation was required and he is expected to have a surgery," his Turkish club Galatasaray announced without providing further details.

A regular for the Super Lig club this season with 15 appearances across all competitions, his absence will come as a big blow for the reigning league champions.

Kinshasa-born Luyindama initially joined Galatasaray on loan from Belgian side Standard Liege in January and was a key player as the club made a sensational 2018/19 season winning the domestic double.

He sealed a permanent three-year deal in the summer helping the club to the Turkish Super Cup title.

Former TP Mazembe defender Luyindama has 12 caps for his country and made three appearances as DR Congo reached the last-16 of the the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.