Spanish La Liga
Leganés1Barcelona0

Leganés v Barcelona

Line-ups

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 16Rosales
  • 3Bustinza
  • 4Omeruo
  • 22Siovas
  • 5Silva
  • 27Rodríguez
  • 6MesaBooked at 20mins
  • 21Pérez
  • 7Braithwaite
  • 26En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 10Arnáiz
  • 12Awaziem
  • 13Soriano
  • 15Tarín
  • 17Eraso
  • 18Carrillo
  • 19Ruibal

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 16Wague
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 32mins
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Aleñá
  • 22Vidal
  • 31Fati
  • 33Araújo
  • 35Morer Cabrera
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamLeganésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Leganés 1, Barcelona 0.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Unai Bustinza.

Hand ball by Moussa Wague (Barcelona).

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).

Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Pérez.

Offside, Barcelona. Moussa Wague tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Óscar Rodríguez.

Hand ball by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).

Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Bustinza.

Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.

Booking

Roque Mesa (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Offside, Leganés. Unai Bustinza tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Leganés 1, Barcelona 0. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Roque Mesa.

Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1381433161725
2Real Madrid127412591625
3Atl Madrid13661158724
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad137242114723
6Ath Bilbao13553138520
7Getafe135531815320
8Granada136251917220
9Valencia135531918120
10Levante146261817120
11Osasuna134721613319
12Villarreal135352619718
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Alavés134361418-415
15Eibar134361421-715
16Mallorca144281321-814
17Real Betis133461523-813
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Leganés14239822-149
20Espanyol13229723-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you