First Half ends, Leganés 1, Barcelona 0.
Leganés v Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 16Rosales
- 3Bustinza
- 4Omeruo
- 22Siovas
- 5Silva
- 27Rodríguez
- 6MesaBooked at 20mins
- 21Pérez
- 7Braithwaite
- 26En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 10Arnáiz
- 12Awaziem
- 13Soriano
- 15Tarín
- 17Eraso
- 18Carrillo
- 19Ruibal
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 16Wague
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 32mins
- 11Dembélé
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Aleñá
- 22Vidal
- 31Fati
- 33Araújo
- 35Morer Cabrera
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Unai Bustinza.
Hand ball by Moussa Wague (Barcelona).
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).
Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Pérez.
Offside, Barcelona. Moussa Wague tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Óscar Rodríguez.
Hand ball by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).
Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Bustinza.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Booking
Roque Mesa (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Leganés. Unai Bustinza tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leganés 1, Barcelona 0. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.