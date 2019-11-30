Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Hampden Park

Queen's Park v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers13111138132534
2Edinburgh City1392229181129
3Cowdenbeath138141812625
4Annan Athletic135351523-818
5Elgin124441913616
6Queen's Park134361718-115
7Stirling133461010013
8Stenhousemuir123361223-1112
9Albion133281829-1111
10Brechin1321101431-177
