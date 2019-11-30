Scottish Championship
Dundee15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Queen of the South

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Ayr138052819924
3Inverness CT147252018223
4Dundee146351819-121
5Arbroath146261415-120
6Dunfermline134451615116
7Queen of Sth144461316-316
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa143561524-914
10Partick Thistle143381826-812
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you