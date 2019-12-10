Scottish Championship
Morton19:45Dundee Utd
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Dundee United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 28Livingstone
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 8McAlister
  • 29Colville
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh
  • 14Salkeld
  • 18Blues
  • 19Cadden

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 18Butcher
  • 23Harkes
  • 12Stanton
  • 10Clark
  • 27Appere
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 5Connolly
  • 13Mehmet
  • 19Brown
  • 20Chalmers
  • 25King
  • 40Mochrie
Referee:
David Lowe

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd15120335132236
2Inverness CT169252418629
3Dunfermline167452517825
4Ayr158072822624
5Dundee166462022-222
6Arbroath156361516-121
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Morton155191932-1316
9Partick Thistle164392132-1115
10Alloa163581628-1214
View full Scottish Championship table

