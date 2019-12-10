Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Ayr United v Arbroath
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 2Muirhead
- 15Bell
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 14Houston
- 4Kerr
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 3Harvie
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 6Geggan
- 10Forrest
- 11McCowan
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 7Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 6Whatley
- 22Virtanen
- 16Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 11Linn
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 14Spence
- 15Donnelly
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt saved. Jordan Houston (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Hand ball by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
