Scottish Championship
Ayr1Arbroath0

Ayr United v Arbroath

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 14Houston
  • 4Kerr
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 3Harvie
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 11McCowan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 22Virtanen
  • 16Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Linn

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 14Spence
  • 15Donnelly
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gold.

Attempt saved. Jordan Houston (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Hand ball by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd16130336132339
2Inverness CT169252418629
3Ayr169072922727
4Dunfermline167452517825
5Dundee166462022-222
6Arbroath166371517-221
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Morton1651101933-1416
9Partick Thistle164392132-1115
10Alloa163581628-1214
View full Scottish Championship table

