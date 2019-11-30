Bromley v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|22
|13
|2
|7
|41
|27
|14
|41
|2
|Solihull Moors
|23
|12
|4
|7
|37
|23
|14
|40
|3
|Bromley
|23
|11
|7
|5
|40
|29
|11
|40
|4
|Woking
|23
|10
|8
|5
|35
|29
|6
|38
|5
|Halifax
|23
|11
|5
|7
|32
|28
|4
|38
|6
|Yeovil
|22
|11
|4
|7
|37
|27
|10
|37
|7
|Harrogate
|23
|10
|7
|6
|35
|30
|5
|37
|8
|Torquay
|23
|10
|4
|9
|41
|36
|5
|34
|9
|Notts County
|23
|8
|8
|7
|35
|27
|8
|32
|10
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|8
|7
|36
|32
|4
|32
|11
|Eastleigh
|22
|8
|8
|6
|29
|29
|0
|32
|12
|Dover
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|30
|-1
|32
|13
|Stockport
|23
|9
|5
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|32
|14
|Boreham Wood
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|28
|5
|31
|15
|Barnet
|23
|8
|7
|8
|34
|32
|2
|31
|16
|Dag & Red
|23
|8
|6
|9
|29
|30
|-1
|30
|17
|Maidenhead United
|23
|8
|4
|11
|30
|30
|0
|28
|18
|Fylde
|22
|7
|6
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|27
|19
|Aldershot
|23
|7
|5
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|26
|20
|Sutton United
|22
|5
|7
|10
|22
|29
|-7
|22
|21
|Chesterfield
|22
|5
|7
|10
|29
|41
|-12
|22
|22
|Wrexham
|22
|4
|8
|10
|25
|33
|-8
|20
|23
|Chorley
|23
|3
|11
|9
|20
|39
|-19
|20
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|23
|4
|7
|12
|33
|46
|-13
|19