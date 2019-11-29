Burnley v Crystal Palace

Ashley Barnes' penalty at Watford last weekend was his 15th Premier League goal of 2019

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

His absence could mean that fit-again Danny Drinkwater is named in a match-day squad for the first time since August.

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward will be out until the new year with a knee injury, so Martin Kelly is set to deputise at right-back.

Centre-back Gary Cahill is a doubt because of a minor knee problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Burnley's recent form has moved them stealthily into the top seven but nobody at Turf Moor is getting carried away; they are, after all, as many points off fourth-placed Chelsea as they are ahead of Norwich in 18th.

The visitors may, by contrast, have been winless in their last five games but a victory this weekend would still put them level on points with the Clarets.

Oddly, this is the first time Crystal Palace have left London since August, when they were victorious at Old Trafford. Having won five of their past six league trips outside of the capital (including at Turf Moor in March), they'll surely arrive in Lancashire with genuine self-belief.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I've never been one for staring at the league table. We focus the players on the next challenge, which obviously is Palace.

"They're a good side. We know they're effective on the counter, they can absorb when they have to. Organised, of course - Roy [Hodgson's] teams always are.

"We're really pleased that we come off that big result away [at Watford] but we know we've got to perform."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on taking one point from a possible 15: "I don't think you should confuse form with results.

"Our form hasn't particularly dipped... we have had five tough fixtures and I don't think we've performed badly in any of them, but of course because we've been playing the top sides we've been unable to get many points.

"But we've been close to doing so on many occasions so I would not equate form and results."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What a job Sean Dyche is doing at Burnley - they are flying. This is a toughie but Crystal Palace do not score enough - you look at their squad and where do the goals come from?

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won three successive matches against Burnley, as many victories as in the previous 13 league meetings (D4, L6).

Burnley

The Clarets have won their last two games 3-0 and could win three consecutive league matches by at least three goals for the first time since 1926.

They have won four of their six league games at Turf Moor this season, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.

Burnley have kept five clean sheets in this season's Premier League, a total exceeded only by Leicester's six.

Sean Dyche's side have hit 22% of their passes long (over 30 yards), a league-high this term.

Ashley Barnes has 15 Premier League goals in 2019, and Chris Wood 14 - no other Burnley player has more than three.

The last Clarets player to net more than 15 top-flight goals in a calendar year was Leighton James, with 16 in 1974.

Wood has scored six goals in his past six top-flight games, netting in each of his last three matches.

