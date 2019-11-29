Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabinho was forced off against Napoli with an ankle injury. The midfielder has started 12 of Liverpool's 13 Premier League fixtures this season

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is suspended, although he has been ruled out anyway until the New Year after injuring his ankle versus Napoli.

Naby Keita missed that match due to illness but will return to the squad.

Brighton may be without Solly March, who is nursing a groin problem, but striker Aaron Connolly has recovered from a similar issue.

Captain Lewis Dunk returns from the suspension which ruled him out of last Saturday's defeat by Leicester.

@Wilsonfooty: Graham Potter's new deal at Brighton - taking him through to 2025 - is a reflection of the success he's had in changing the Seagulls' style as much as it's a measure of the points they've won. That tally stands at 15, exactly the same as last season under Chris Hughton.

Liverpool will expect three points - but will want more. Wednesday's draw with Napoli was the 11th consecutive match in which they have conceded, while the only Premier League game they have won by more than once goal since mid-September was against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp would love to see his side keep a clean sheet and rattle in a few goals at the other end. Brighton have sometimes helped Liverpool in this regard; four of the 19 goals Liverpool have scored against them in the last six meetings have been own goals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Fabinho's injury: "It's absolute bad news. I have nothing good to say about that. I'm not sure how long it'll take but it's looking like he won't be involved in the Christmas fixtures.

"It was my main problem after the game but we have solutions and replacements for him. We can play without him. We are not the only team with injured players.

"We have to deal with it and we will."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on his new contract: "We've still got a lot to do, from my perspective it's a little bit strange because we haven't done anything.

"I'm not one of those people that feels that secure by the length of the contract. I know the business we're in.

"It's a fantastic gesture and symbol and signal from the club that they believe in the potential that we're showing... so we're delighted."

It will be interesting to see whether Brighton will be as open as they have been when they face Liverpool. The Seagulls have an attacking threat but Liverpool are of the mindset that they can blow sides away.

Prediction: 3-0

Liverpool have won the last seven meetings in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just five.

Brighton last beat Liverpool in 1984 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home.

They have won just twice at Anfield - in the top flight in 1982 and the FA Cup fifth round in 1983.

The opening goal in the past three league meetings has been scored by Mohamed Salah. The Reds won 1-0 home and away last season.

If Liverpool avoid defeat they will equal their longest unbeaten top-flight run of 31 games, set between May 1987 and March 1988.

They are only the fourth side in English top-flight history to have as many as 37 points from their opening 13 league games to a season (adjusting to three points for a win).

The Reds have won 12 Premier League matches this season, as many as Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham combined.

Liverpool are on a club Premier League record run of 13 consecutive home victories since a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in January.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his past 26 Premier League meetings with English managers (W22, D4), winning the last 16 in a row.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored an unrivalled 18 Premier League goals in the 85th minute or later.

They could go 12 matches in all competitions without a clean sheet for the first time since February to April 1998 under Roy Evans.

